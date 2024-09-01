Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $144.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.46.

GTLS opened at $122.40 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.02.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

