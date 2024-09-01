Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNG opened at $185.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after acquiring an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

