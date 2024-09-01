Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.