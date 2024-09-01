Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Update

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 32,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,318. Chijet Motor has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $2,691.00.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Chijet Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.