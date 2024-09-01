Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Update

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Chijet Motor Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 32,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,318. Chijet Motor has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $2,691.00.
Chijet Motor Company Profile
