China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8053 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
China Resources Power Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Power stock remained flat at $41.48 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.
China Resources Power Company Profile
