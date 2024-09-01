China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8053 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of China Resources Power stock remained flat at $41.48 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

