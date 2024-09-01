Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

