Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Stock Price Up 2,050%

Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) traded up 2,050% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

