CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 17th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CION traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 194,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,471. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

