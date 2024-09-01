Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 99.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

