Citigroup Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.