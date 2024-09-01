Citigroup Upgrades Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Toto Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.61.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.
Toto Company Profile
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
