Citigroup Upgrades Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Citigroup upgraded shares of Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYFree Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Toto Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Toto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.