Citizens Holding (CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

CIZN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

