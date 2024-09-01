Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
