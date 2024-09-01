Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.