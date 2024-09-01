Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 258 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

