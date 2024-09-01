Citizens & Northern Corp Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

