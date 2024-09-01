Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

