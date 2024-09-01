Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 365 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

