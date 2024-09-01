Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 424 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

IBM stock opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $202.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

