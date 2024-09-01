Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. 6,414,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. The stock has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

