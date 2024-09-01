Claro Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,768. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

