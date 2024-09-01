Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $362.72. 2,988,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,995. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

