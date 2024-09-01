Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,401,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,411,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 686,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

