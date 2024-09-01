Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.63. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
