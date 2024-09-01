Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.63. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.