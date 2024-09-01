Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

