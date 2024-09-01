Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.40. 105,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

