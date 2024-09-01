Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,473. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.88.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

