Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. 2,539,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

