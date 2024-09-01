Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,288,000 after buying an additional 1,002,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $42,262,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after buying an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.63.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

