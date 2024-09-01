Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.60. 1,855,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,685. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.