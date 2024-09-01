Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.