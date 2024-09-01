Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,886 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.63. 294,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,457. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.