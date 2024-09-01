Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 279,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,726. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

