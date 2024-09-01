Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $76.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.61.

CTSH stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

