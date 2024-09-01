Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $993.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.