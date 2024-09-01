Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 31.49 and a quick ratio of 32.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

