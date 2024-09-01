Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 17,290 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.95% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

