Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,151 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.35% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $144,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $170.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

