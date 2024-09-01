Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $126,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

