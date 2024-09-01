Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,844 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $134,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

