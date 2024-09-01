Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $43,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $903.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $945.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

