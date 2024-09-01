Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $46,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JULW. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

