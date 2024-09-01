Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,754 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

