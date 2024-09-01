Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 75,804 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.