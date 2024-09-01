Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $192.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $192,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

