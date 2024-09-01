Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.87 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

