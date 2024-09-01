Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $264,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 935,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after buying an additional 327,335 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS COWZ opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

