Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.93% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $41,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

