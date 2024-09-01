Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $163,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,337.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 97,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $590.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $593.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.42.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.