Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $49,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.